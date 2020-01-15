Group Protests Harassment Of Corps Members For Wearing Skirts In Abuja

Corps members and some Nigeria citizens under the aegis of ‘Serve With Skirts’ on Wednesday, protested in Abuja over incessant harassment of Christian and Muslim corps members for wearing skirts instead of trousers.

Convener of the group, Barrister Udochi Emmanuel Baba, while leading some corps members, who are victims, explained that there was no provision in the Nigerian Constitution that made it mandatory for female corps members to wear trousers.

She noted that it was unfortunate that some corps members have been de-camped and de-kitted for choosing to wear skirts rather than trousers across the states of the federation.

She revealed that the group has opened discussion with the National Youth Service Corps headquarters, adding that if they reneged, they would resort to court option.

She said: “The NYSC Act does not clearly state uniforms that corps members should wear. It only states that corps should wear whatever is given to them as uniforms.

“The reason we are here today is, year after year, our corps members who are posted to various camps across the federation are embarrassed. They are decamped for wearing skirts. They are de-kitted and sent out of the camp for wearing skirts.

Barrister Udochi called on the NYSC authority to allow corps members who chose to wear skirts to serve, saying that, Section 38(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria allow corps members the choice of wearing skirts.

She recalled how the earlier female corps members wore skirts, noting that they want the NYSC authority to revert back to that era.

“Way back to 70s and 80s, our mothers wore skirts and we want to go back to that time,” she insisted.

Some victims who spoke with DAILY POST after the protest recounted their ordeal in the camp, saying that they have been demobilised for wearing skirts.

Miss Grace Adeboye Adewumi and Miss Emegho Ghena Julia, graduates of University of Ibadan and Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, who have been sent out of the NYSC camps, vowed not to wear trousers on religious grounds.

They appealed to the NYSC authority on behalf of other victims across the country to allow them serve their NYSC, insisting that their religious beliefs would not allow them to wear trousers.

