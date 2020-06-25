Greatness – “Na Lie”

Nigerian singer Mr. Greatness who is a fast rising artist has done more than 20 collabos and has uncountable unreleased songs which he plans unleashing intermittently as the year goes by. To starts 2020 he released an impressive track titled “Na Lie”.
Aside been a music act, Greatness is also a fashionista. He has a mixed talents of singing and modelling. As things unfold, let’s be on the watch for his musical prowess.
Officially Greatness kicks off 2020 with this melodious “Na lie“…. Producer: O2 beat,
Record Label: Onic Entertainment
