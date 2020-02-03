Graphic Photos Of Two Police Officers Who Died While Chasing A Commercial Vehicle

Two officers of the Nigeria police have died after getting involved in a fatal road accident while chasing a commercial vehicle.

According to reports, the officers, who were driving an official police car, chased after a Sienna carrying passengers along the Ogoni/Akwa Ibom road. In the course of the chase, the police car crashed into a bush and somersaulted.

Twitter user, Unkle Bassey who shared photos from the scene, wrote:

“Just in- Two Police officers chasing a Siena with passengers had a fatal accident leaving the two Police officers dead along the Ogoni/Akwa Ibom road while the Siena disappeared

Other check points became as cool as ice as road users are passing without normal roger.”