‘Govt to decide resumption of football activities’

Andrew Abah, Abuja

THE General -Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation Dr. Sanusi Mohammed has said the Federal Government is to direct the NFF through the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development on the possible date of restarting football activities due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanusi said the football house was watching developments and also consulting with relevant authorities on the best way to end the football season without putting the players and officials at the risk.

He also revealed that the NFF was in constant communication with CAF and FIFA , adding the two bodies have been receiving COVID-19updates on Nigeria.

“I know that some countries have given dates for their leagues and football activities to restart but not without the approval of their governments,” Sanusi said. “We are also watching developments and making consultations with relevant authorities on daily basis on the best way to restart the league and other football activities in the country.

“Also, NFF must meet with various league boards and review their fixtures if cleared by the government to restart the season but with the daily increase of the pandemic report from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), I am afraid we will not restart anytime soon.”

He continued: “Football is a contact sport and there is no social distancing in the field of play, so adequate measures must be put in place to protect the players, fans and officials.

“There is also option of playing the remaining league matches under close door but the suggestion must come from the organisers of the various leagues.”

Sanusi, however, expressed optimism that very soon the COVID-19 will be conquered and urge Nigerians to cooperate with the government to ensure speedy return of normal activities in the country.

