Governorship: Edo APC Changes Secretariat, Oshiomhole Notifies INEC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State has relocated its state secretariat ahead the forthcoming September 19, 2020 Edo State Governorship Election.

This comes amid the raging crisis rocking the Edo State chapter of the APC over the mode of primary to be used in the conduct of its June 22 governorship primary.

The APC Constitution permits three methods – Direct (involving all registered members of the party voting choice candidate), Indirect (involving accredited delegates) and Consensus (adoption of one candidate by the party).

While the National Party led by Adams Oshiomhole settled for Direct Primary, a faction loyal to the governor is insisting on Indirect Primary. Already, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has backed the decision of Oshiomhole, saying it does not deal with state chapters of political parties.

A letter exclusively obtained by Igbere TV Monday shows that the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the change.

In the letter he personally signed dated 29th May 2020, and addressed to INEC Chairman, Oshiomhole said the new address of the state party is now 16 Igwiwiyise street, Off Airport Road, Benin City.

He said he had also informed the Edo State Police Commissioner, the Director of State Security Services (DSS) and State Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) of the new development.

When contacted of its sudden decision to relocate the party secretariat, an official of the APC in Abuja said the National Party does not recognize the faction operating in the former secretariat.

The official, who craved anonymity, said the Party had uphold the suspension of Anselm Ojezua as state chairman, while recognizing David Imuse as Acting Chairman.

“Yes, it’s true (that the secretariat has been relocated). Don’t forget that Ojezua and his group are no longer recognized by us, so any activities from them are null and void…,” the party official declared.

