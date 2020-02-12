Governor’s wife warns against child abuse

Jane Chijioke

LAGOS State Governor’s wife Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday warned that anyone found guilty of child abuse would face the full wrath of the law.

She gave the warning during her “Awareness walk to end child abuse and violence against children”, held in partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Social Development.

Mrs. Sanwo-Olu said the Child’s Right Act will be fully implemented as the state will ensure it protects children from abuse.

She noted that security agencies would participate to curb the menace.

“It is very important for us to support this movement. There is a Child-Right Act and we need to embrace it. The Lagos State Government is very serious about this child right act. It is going to be reactivated again. We all know that every child has a right, whether he is under your custody as a house help or not. It is important for us to know who a child is. A child in Nigeria is anyone under the age of 18.

“No child should be physically abused. No parent has the right to physically abuse the child. Please be aware of the law. Ignorance is not allowed in law. When the act has been perpetrated, the wrath of the law will come down heavily whether you are a parent or a guardian.

We are begging now, when the act is perpetrated, there will be no room for begging. We are making this call because every parent, guardian and everyone that has a child in his custodian is a stakeholder in this child-right movement. Let us protect the children and their future irrespective of whether they are our biological children or not.”

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

Print

