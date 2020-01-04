Governors step up plot against Oshiomhole

By Sentry

Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who want Comrade Adams Oshiomhole out as the party’s national chairman, are unrelenting in their avowed mission.

Their latest move is their resolve to bribe members of the influential organs of the party, particularly the National Executive Council (NEC).

Sentry gathered that the governors involved in the plot, including one who wants to be running mate to a northern governor, are already dangling huge sums of money before the party’s NEC members.

Their main grouse, it was learnt, is that their presidential ambition would be difficult to realise as long as Oshiomhole remains the national chairman of the party, because he will be difficult to bend.

Discreetly, the governors are echoing Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki’s sentiments, not because they believe in what the governor is doing but because they want to spite the APC national chairman who is at loggerheads with the governor.

Obaseki had publicly said that he did not believe in the committee.

In what is seen as a veiled reference to the presidential ambition of the governors, President Muhammadu Buhari recently warned that people should not drop his name in the pursuit of their ambitions.

The President’s admonition notwithstanding, the governors are not relenting.

