Governors: let’s help fallen heroes’ families

Governors across the country yesterday spoke on the need to always support the families of fallen heroes and members of the Armed Forces.

They expressed concern about the plight of the families dead soldiers left behind and the need to help them meet some of their basic needs.

After the symbolic wreath-laying ceremony for the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, many of them showered cash gifts on families of fallen heroes.

Ondo

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu lauded the efforts of the armed forces in ensuring security in the state and the country in general.

Akeredolu, who spoke in Akure, the state capital, recalled that the Armed Forces ensured that crime in Ondo State was checked, especially before, during and after the Yuletide.

The governor identified with the widows of the fallen heroes, assuring them of continuous support in their endeavours.

NAN reports that 64 widows of departed soldiers were presented with money under an empowerment initiative.

Yobe

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni also donated N40 million on behalf of the state government and N1million as personal donation to families of the fallen heroes.

Ogun

In Abeokuta, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun urged Nigerians to regularly remember and touch the lives of families left behind by fallen heroes rather than wait till every Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration.

He spoke after the laying of wreath at the Arcade Ground, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

“Most times, many of us hardly appreciate our heroes because we see them as soldiers who have committed themselves to be in the military and many times, these men have become casualties in the line of duty.

“These are men and women that have spouses, children. There were lamentations from the widows of these fallen heroes,” he said.

Kwara

In Ilorin, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq called for better care and attention to the welfare of families left behind by fallen heroes.

The governor this is the way to show gratitude for their selfless service to the country.

“For the living and families of the fallen heroes, we have to continue to pray for them, support them, engage them and thank them for their service to Nigeria,” he said.

AbdulRazaq spoke after laying the wreath in Ilorin, the state capital.

He promised more support for the Nigerian Legion’s outreaches and other programmes in the state.

Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal appealed to the National Assembly to hasten the enactment of a law to improve the welfare of families of dead and retired soldiers.

The governor said it was important to address the welfare of Armed Forces personnel, whether dead or alive, to serve as incentive to those in service to give their all.

Kaduna

In Kaduna, Governor Nasir El-Rufai pledged to donate N1 million to each family of military and police personnel who died in active service.

The governor said the money would enable them to cope with the death of their bread winners.

He hailed the Armed Forces contributions to peace in the country, and commended their patriotism and commitment to the nation.

