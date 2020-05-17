Governors assure Buhari’s CoS of support

From Eric Ikhilae, Abuja

The nation’s 36 Governors have assured the newly appointed Chief of Staff (CoS) to President Muhmmadu Buhari, Prof Ibrahim Gambari of their support and cooperation.

The Governors, in a congratulatory message, written on their behalf by the Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi, of Ekiti State, expressed delight about the choice of Gambari as the new CoS.

Its reads: “On behalf of the 36 democratically elected State Governors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (FGN), under the platform of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), I write to congratulate you and to express our deep joy on your appointment to the exalted office of the Chief of Staff to our President, General Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

“As you know, this appointment comes with great responsibilities and unconventional demands requiring candour, discipline, professionalism, loyalty, focus, diligence and the highest level of service.

“Your credentials, pedigree, experience and career trajectory both locally and globally speak to your capacity. As Governors, we are excited about this appointment.

“We are available at the sub-national level to work with you as you strive to make a positive difference in our country even more so now with the exacerbation of our circumstances precipitated by the volatility of oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We wish you God’s guidance and the best of luck in this very important and challenging assignment. Please accept the assurances of our highest regards.”

