Governor Willie Obiano Decorated With Knighthood By Pope Francis

Pope Francis decorates Governor Willie Obiano with the Knight Commander of the Pontifical Order of St. Gregory the Great title.

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State was honored with the title, Knight Commander of the Pontifical Order of St. Gregry the Great (KCSG), by Pope Francis in a ceremony that took place at the Vatican in Rome, Italy today January 15th.

The Knight Commander of the Pontifical Order of St. Gregry the Great , is one of the five Orders of Knighthood of the Holy See bestowed upon Roman Catholic men and women in recognition of their personal service to the Holy See and the Catholic Church through outstanding efforts in support of the Holy See and the great personal examples they have set in their communities and countries.

The ceremony which was performed by the Supreme pontiff and leader of the Worldwide Catholic Church, Pope Francis was witnessed by the governor’s wife, Ebele, their children, party members, family members and others.

