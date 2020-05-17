Categories
Governor Wike’s Special Assistant On Electronic Media, Nwakaudu Is Dead

Simeon Nwakaudu, a spokesman of Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state, is dead.

According to TheCable, it was learnt that Nwakaudu died on Sunday afternoon after a brief illness.

He passed on at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH) where he was being treated for an undisclosed ailment.

He was until his death Wike’s special assistant on electronic media.

In a condolence message, Paulinus Nsirim, the state commissioner of information, quoted the governor as describing Nwakaudu as “loyal and dedicated professional”.

“Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has expressed shock over the sudden death of his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Mr. Simeon Nwakaudu,” the statement read.

“He described late Nwakaudu as a loyal and dedicated professional who contributed immensely to the implementation of the The NEW Rivers Vision.

“The governor on behalf of his family, the government and good people of the State condoled with the bereaved family. He prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the great loss.”

Source:- The Cable

