Governor Wike Speaks For Nigerian Soldiers (Read Details)

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has called for the institution of a reward system to encourage soldiers to put in their best for Nigeria.

He made the call during an inter-denominational Church Service marking the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration at Saint Peter’s Anglican Church, Rumuepirikom on Sunday.

The Governor, who urged members of the armed forces to be professional, praised them for the roles they have played in preserving the unity of the country.

“But for them, kidnappers, cultists, insurgents and armed robbers would have taken over the country.

“I urge members of the Armed Forces to choose the right path in the interest of the country,’’ NAN quoted him as saying.

In a sermon, Venerable Samuel Chimele, called on soldiers to be professional in the discharge of their duties to the nation.

“As we remember our fallen heroes, be professional. There are temptations to the military to be unprofessional, but strive to be professional,’’ he said.

He said that soldiers who engage in unprofessional acts will go unrecognised in the long run, even when they enjoy earthly promotion.

Chimele also warned soldiers against misuse of power against national interest, in the sermon with the theme, “Faithfulness in Service:-

The Hallmark of a True Soldier’’.

