Governor Wike Sacks Microfinance Agency Boss, Orders Immediate Arrest Of Officials Over Fraud

Governor Nyesom Wike has ordered the sack of the Managing Director of Rivers State Microfinance Agency, Dr Ipalibo Sogules over allegations of fraud against him.

In a statement released by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Communications Paulinus Nsirim, it was gathered that the Rivers state governor also odered the dismissal of the Head of SMEs, Mr Nimi Harry; the Head of Finance and Accounts, Mr Ukele Okorji; and the Internal Auditor, Mr Sofiri Koko.

Wike further directed that the heads of other departments of the agency be arrested for further investigations

