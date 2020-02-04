Governor Uzodinma Gifts Innoson Motors To Head Of Service, Permanent Secretaries

Jubilation in Imo as Uzodinma gift Innoson motors to Head of service, permanent secretaries.

The Imo state Head of Service, Chibuzo Iwuagwu, and his permanent secretaries of the various state ministries on Tuesday, received brand new cars manufactured by Innoson vehicles.

The keys of the white coloured cars were handed over to the permanent secretaries at government House Owerri, by Governor Hope Uzodinma.

The governor said it was in line with his 3rs of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery agenda of governance to give Imo people happiness.

He said it would improve service delivery and further encourage the heads of the ministries to wholeheartedly put in their best in the economic development of the state.

The governor said that he believed that the civil servant workers deserved a better conducive environment to perform their responsibilities in making Imo greater in his administration.

Uzodinma’s gesture to encourage the workforce in the state civil service, is coming after his 18 days in office.

Recalled he visited the state secretariat last week and among other things said his interested in their welfare and would see to the renovation of the state ministries.

Source:- Vanguardngr

