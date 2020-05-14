Categories
Governor Obiano Visits Bridge Head Onitsha. Expresses Dissatisfaction

Governor Willie Obiano has expressed dissatisfaction at the low level of compliance at Anambra Bridgehead boundary, Onitsha.

Governor Obiano made the expression when he paid a surprise visit to the bridge.
On arrival, there was a long queue of human and vehicular movement, most people, without face masks and unmindful of the social distance protocol.

The Governor who was visibly angry, directed the Police Commissioner to block the two ends, to reduce human and vehicular traffic.

The State Police Commissioner, Mr John Abang, Commissioner for Transport, Dr Christian Madubuko, and other members of the COVID-19 Committee, were also present.

Recall that during his last broadcast, Governor Obiano announced a shutdown of all boundaries in the State, with exception of essential service providers.

Source: Illikannu Donald Chukwuma

