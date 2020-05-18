Governor Fintiri Eases Restriction On Worship Places, Social Gatherings

A file photo of Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu-Fintiri.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has eased the restriction on Worship places and social gatherings earlier imposed on the state following the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Churches, Mosques and the international Cattle Markets under lockdown can now reopen, but must ensure social distancing with no more than 50 people at a time. Other measures include provision of hand sanitizers or washing of hands and temperature checks at the point of entry.

According to s statement on Sunday, the Adamawa government said it now believes the contagion rate is low enough to justify a cautious easing of the restriction, but warned that citizens must work extra hard on personal hygiene and strict adherence to laid down guidelines.

Governor Fintiri said the easing of the lockdown comes as the state discharge five (5) from its isolation center after testing negative of the virus.

However, the 8pm to 6am curfew will remain in place until further notice.

