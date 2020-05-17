Governor Akeredolu Tells Teni “You Are Doing Well”

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State seem to be the most sophisticated and engaging Governor in Nigeria.

In his usual twitter engagement, Governor Akeredolu reacted to a tweet by Popular Singer, Teni Makanaki, who had tweeted that she’s proud of being from Ondo State.

She said[i] “Being from Ondo is a pride thing! I can’t explain”

In his reaction, Governor Akeredolu said “You’re doing well”

See people’s reactions.

