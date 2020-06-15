Governor Akeredolu Rehabilitates State University Abandoned For 8 Years

The Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN has rehabilitated Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa (OAUSTECH)

The Governor who disclosed this via twitter account, explained that the University, formerly known as Ondo State University of Science and Technology, (OSUSTECH) had been abandoned for 8 years.

In his tweets, the Governor said “We met the Ondo State University of Science and Technology in a horrid state, completely abandoned for 8 years. Unperturbed, we set out to transform it. We have given it new life and a new name; Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Tech. #DevelopOndo”

In another tweet, Governor Akeredolu stated that education is essential to achieving growth and development in a state. The Governor, thereby promise that more will be done to achieve his administration’s goal of building a technology institution recognised all over the world.

“Universities are great engine rooms for economic growth and development. Our work is not done. Plenty more to come. We will achieve our goal of building a Top Tier Technology institution recognized all over the world.”

