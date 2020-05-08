Gov. Ugwuanyi Monitors Compliance At Enugu-Abia Boundary (Photos)

Determined to ensure strict compliance with the state government’s closure of all land boundaries and inter-state transportation as well as the Presidential directive on curfew across the country.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, this evening, visited the Enugu-Abia boundary, along Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, where he charged the security agencies on duty, the Awgu Local Government Council Chairman, Hon. Pedro Nwankwo and his security team to enforce total restrictions, in the overall public interest.

Enugu State is in the hands of God!##

