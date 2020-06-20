Gov. Ugwuanyi Inspects Ongoing Work At Enugu Unity Park

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, while returning from inspection tour of health facilities at General Hospital Oji-River, today, stopped over at the Unity Park Enugu, near Michael Okpara Square, to inspect the clearing work at the centre by the Enugu Clean Team, preparatory to planting of grasses and flowers and installation of park seats in diverse materials.

The park, formerly known as Forest Reserve, is witnessing massive interventions by Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration, such as construction of artificial water pond and a roaring lion monument of about 30ft high and 60ft wide, to serve as tourist attraction and place for recreation and relaxation.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi, joined the governor in the inspection.

