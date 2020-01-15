Gov. Emmanuel redeems car promise to Akwa Ibom state NUJ Chairman

Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom on Wednesday donated an Hyundai Elantra car to the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom State Council, Comrade Amos Etuk.

The donation was in fulfillment of the promise the governor made to Etuk when he hosted members of the pen profession in Uyo in 2019.

The governor was represented by Mr Bartholomew Akpan, the Transport Officer in the office of the Secretary to the state government.

“I gave the Chairman of NUJ a car gift on the request he made during the last media get-together in Uyo,” the governor said.

In his response, Etuk expressed appreciation to God Almighty and thanked the governor for his benevolence.

“I thank God for this Grace. I respectfully appreciate His Excellency, Gov. Udom Emmanuel, for this gesture of love and I am very appreciative,” he said.

Etuk said that the media in Akwa Ibom would continue to set the agenda of development journalism and would remain strategic partners in the development of the Akwa Project.

(NAN)

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...