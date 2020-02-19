Gov. Ayade, Nigeria Navy, at loggerheads over land

A piece of land belonging to the Nigerian Navy and meant for the

construction of a Navy Hotel has become a cause of friction between the

Navy and Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State.

The land which originally housed the Navy officers mess was being

prepared for construction when the state government reportedly ordered

the Navy to withdraw from site, insisting that the land belonged to the

state government.

The government further warned the navy not to proceed with the building and ordered the land to be cordoned.

But the Navy in immediate response deployed heavily armed personnel

to the area to guard the land against intruders, including government

officials.

Commissioner for information in the state, Comrade Asu Okang in

reaction to the development maintained that the Navy had no legal right

to the land any longer.

“The navy have rampantly commandeered many lands in parts of Calabar

to erect their facilities. The land on which the Nigerian Navy is

attempting to erect their hotel does not belong to them.

“It belongs to Cross River State government. It was a onetime

military administrator of the state, Navy Captain Ibim Princewill, who

put up an official guest house for his personal guests.

“When he left, because he was a Navy personnel, Navy authorities

began to occupy it and subsequently claimed it. But the laws are very

clear about ownership of lands.

“In Calabar, the Navy has taken over many lands for their facilities.

Some of these, especially those that surround the Governor’s official

residence and his office, tend to have compromised the governor’s

security.

“For the Navy to deploy armed personnel to guard the land is uncalled

for. It is overbearing. The state is not a banana republic that should

be ruled with arms.

“In any case, it is very doubtful that they have Certificate of

Occupancy for this land in question. But even if they have, the

constitution grants the governor power over all lands. He has the power

to revoke any C of O” Okang said.

Consequently, a source at the Navy headquarters who pleaded that his

name not be mentioned said “It is not true that they have drawn any

battle line with the Cross River State government.

“We have a good working relationship with the state government. We

have established many of our facilities in Calabar, including schools,

War College, high class reference hospital, etc.

“That there are many armed Naval personnel is because we have our top

Naval officers coming to inspect some facilities” the source stated.

