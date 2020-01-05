‘Gospel ministers must reach out to the poor’

General Overseer of Royal Place Ministries Int’l United States, Bishop Samuel Blessing spoke with Alao Abiodun on his love for humanity following extensive outreaches in Lagos during a recent visit. Excerpts:

WHAT informed the outreaches across the city of Lagos?

It’s a passion from my heart and it’s due to my personal experience in life. Growing up was not easy for me. I went through a lot. When God decides to bless me I felt I should give back to the society. While I was growing up, putting on good wears and shoes was difficult for me.

I was not privileged to go out like every other people do. Now that God is blessing me gradually, I made up my mind to put smile on people’s face. What I am doing today is out of past experiences and out of love for God and humanity.

It’s still part of ministry and ministry is about changing life and affecting people. I am doing the work of God and also fulfilling my dreams. I decided to do charity because of my personal experience in life.

How many of such needs do you plan to meet?

Human needs are unlimited; you cannot satisfy everybody. One of our challenges is somebody wanting more, forgetting that other too needs help. People are wanting more and unable to satisfy all their needs. Apart from that, we are doing well.

Some people charitable works can be frustrating. What would you consider your ugliest experience so far?

There was a time I came back from the States and I was driving through Ikotun axis, Lagos. Out of my kind gesture, I decided to help some group of people I saw who needed help. I got down from my car and immediately I removed money from my pocket, I saw kidnappers from nowhere.

They collected all the money with me, my jewels and all I had with me. It was a terrible experience but that didn’t stop us from the good work God has assigned us to do. It was one of my ugly moments.

Where do you get the resources to do charities?

For now, it is personal funds. I fund it myself though I have people that support me here and there but there is no particular body or organisation. Off course when you start something like this, you will shoulder it yourself first then other people will begin to come in.

Is this part of ministering or just showing off?

To me, ministry is charity, ministry is giving, it is reaching out to people. Last year, I came back from the States. I was sitting at the reception of the hotel I lodged. I saw a young beautiful lady. It was obvious she came to meet a man and this lady was supposed to be in school but she couldn’t further her education because of money and she decided to go into prostitution.

Where I was sitting, the Spirit of God ministered to me to help this person. I called and asked her what she was doing here. She started blabbing and I knew she had a problem and she needed help. To cut the story short, I went to see her parents, paid her school fees, paid their house rents, gave her parents money to establish a business and I was fulfilled. That is what I do all the time. Like I said, to me, ministry is reaching out, charity is reaching out.

What will you say to fellow ministers on reaching out?

The bible says Jesus went about doing good and that is the ministry. Ministry is all about doing good. What is the Gospel? Gospel means Good news. So we are telling people good news and if you check the ministry of Jesus He didn’t just keep them for days. He taught them the word and feed them.

When you teach people the word with an empty stomach is a problem. I am advising and encouraging ministers of God not to forget where they started from. Many of us started very poor but today they are up there.

You must not be too successful to forget your roots. Always remember where God picked you from. That is why I told God that if wealth will make me proud, he should make me poor. That is my personal vow to God.

I encourage men of God out there not to just preach the word only. Try the best you can to empower people. In Texas, the Mayor of Houston gave me a Proclamation Acknowledging the work we do because we are able to make impact, helping and assisting people in our own little way.

In America, I have given over 25 cars within a space of two years. Here in Nigeria, I am paying thousands of rents, taking care of thousands of people. Sometimes I give my last, go back home sleeping without food and nobody will know. They will believe I have it in abundance.

Ministerial work is a selfless work, so every ministers out there should not only think about themselves they should take the ministry from the altar to the street and also try to reach out to people, with this the world will be a better place.

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832



