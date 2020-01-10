Gombe Farmers Now Cultivate Marijuana Instead Of Grains – NDLEA

The State Commander explained that from January 2019 to 31st of December 2019, the drug war has been successful noting that the command arrested 69 suspects while 18 are currently in court.

Commander of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Gombe State, Aliyu Adole, has bemoaned the diversion of farmers from grain to weed cultivation, especially in the southern Gombe.

Adole disclosed this in an interview with The PUNCH‘s correspondent on Friday in Gombe.

He said, “Over the years we have noticed that Cannabis cultivators have migrated to southern Gombe State. It is giving us headache how instead of them to divert to grain production many of them have started Indian Hemp Cultivation and that has brought the State to the realm light.

“We are really working to see that some of these issues are tackled especially with the current formation of ministry of internal security and narcotic unit by the State government which will work with NDLEA, to ensure that drug business is no more in the State.

“Just recently, medicine stores were searched to ensure that controlled substances are stopped from circulation,” he said.

Adole added that about 70 percent of young people between 15 to 35 years abuse drug in Gombe State.

He noted that his Command in 2019 successfully seized 845.034kg drugs in the state.

He said, “We have been working tirelessly from the inception of my dispensation as Commander till date. The present and past administrations of the State has assisted our Agency to see that drug abuse from 70% of 15-35 years, who are affected is reduced to the bearest minimum.”

The State Commander explained that from January 2019 to 31st of December 2019, the drug war has been successful noting that the command arrested 69 suspects while 18 are currently in court.

“Most of these cases are at various stages of trial. As the case progress, they may be discharged or acquitted or even convicted. We were able to remove from circulation 845.034kg drugs in Gombe. it is important to note that two barons were arrested with cannabis 322 and 328kg amounting 650kg,” he said

