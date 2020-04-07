Bullion Records newly signed Sensational Singer, Oluwatimilehin Azeez Salako Popularly known as Gold Boy has dropped his first official single for the year titled “Available”, Produced by Sholazeal. With his captivating voice he expressed himself as capable and available to the ladies in any way possible, he’s sure gonna rock the limelight in no time.



https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Gold-boy-Available.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

