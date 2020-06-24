Categories
God’s Tym – “Natural” (Prod. by Pimp)

God's Tym Natural

Godstime Pius Obayendo who popularly goes by the name God’s Tym is a singer and songwriter, he is known for possessing a strong musical arsenal which he has shown through songs like She Fine & Give Dem which has earned him great fanfare for his music. God’s Tym resurfaces with this new piece which he titles “Natural“.

Natural as a song dedicated to all the beautiful women around the world celebrating all their natural elements, which is expressed through authentic vocals. Produced by Pimp.

DOWNLOAD MP3

