God not done with Nigeria yet – Adeboye

By Adeola Ogunlade

God is not done with Nigeria despite the numerous challenges facing the nation, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

He advised Nigerians not to lose hope in God, stating Nigeria will see better days.

Adeboye spoke on Sunday at the Super Special Service with Daddy G O organised by RCCG, Region 2 at Agege Stadium, Lagos.

He said that there is no problem too big for God to solve, calling for faith and absolute trust in Him to fix the nation.

He lamented that many Nigerians have given up on hope, having become lonely, pained and impoverished.

To such people, he said giving up is never the best option but complete dependence on God.

According to Adeboye: “The victory and deliverance experienced by Christians of old is an indication that the living faith in God and his words cannot fail.”

National Overseer of RCCG, Pastor Joseph Obayemi, challenged Nigerians to focus on Christ so that lost glory of the nation can be restored.

He said: “There is hope for Nigeria as long as the Children of God are praying and focusing on Christ. All hope is not lost, the glory of this nation shall return.

“l know that God has a plan for our lives and has a covenant for this nation.

