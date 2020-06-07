Gobir Foundation Completes Renovation Of Adopted Primary School

Gobir Foundation says it has completed the renovation of Okesuna Primary School, Ilorin, Kwara, three months after the adoption of the school by the foundation.

Mr Charles Folayan, the Director of Sstrategy and Communications of the foundation said this in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

The school was founded in 1915, a year after the amalgamation of Nigeria, and has produced many eminent personalities including the 9th Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Zulukarnaini Gambari.

Folayan said that the first phase of the renovation of the school was completed, this include provision of pipe borne water for the school and the surrounding community.

Folayan said that all the classrooms were also furnished to the highest standard as a measure for the pupils to have conducive environment for learning.

He said in the past, pupils sat on the floor to receive tuition and up to three classes were combined in one classroom, which made it difficult for children to learn.

“Some pupils that are enterprising come to school with hammers and nails to repair tables and chairs for their personal use,” he said.

Folayan however said that a borehole had been sunk and water reticulated to different parts of the school, adding that new toilets had also been constructed, putting an end to open defecation, which was the norm.

He said that the entire school premises were now fenced with barbwire to ensure security, adding that this became necessary because the school was located at a popular meeting point for violent gang members.

Folayan said that the next phase of renovation would include provision of a befitting playground, gardens and other recreational facilities, adding that the school library and ICT center would be reconstructed and fully equipped.

“The school will also be provided with solar power, which will reduce reliance on erratic power supply.’’

Folayan quoted the Education Secretary of Ilorin East Local Government Area, Alhaji Abdulmalik Soliu as applauding the gesture, while commending the giant stride by Alhaji Waziri Gobir and his foundation.

He described the gesture as laudable and unprecedented in the community.

He also quoted the Chairman of Okesuna Community Development Association, Alhaji Usman Okesuna as commending Gobir for delivering on his promise within such a short period.

