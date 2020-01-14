[Goals Highlight] Tottenham 2 – 1 Middlesbrough (Watch Here)

Tottenham gained a hard-fought victory over Championship side Middlesbrough in their FA Cup third-round replay.
Spurs were gifted a second-minute lead when Boro goalkeeper Tomas Mejias passed the ball to Giovani lo Celso, who cut inside a challenge and scored.
Lamela doubled the hosts’ advantage after 15 minutes when he flicked the ball past Mejias after a fine run.
