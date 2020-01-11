[Goals Highlight] Man United 4 – 0 Norwich (Watch Here)

Marcus Rashford marked his 200th Manchester United appearance in style by scoring twice as the Red Devils returned to winning ways by easily despatching bottom-of-the-table Norwich.

Rashford, 22, became the third youngest player to reach the landmark for the club and opened the scoring in the first half by stabbing home Juan Mata’s deep cross to the back post.

United dominated possession throughout the game and were rampant in the second half, England international Rashford netting his second after Brandon Williams was brought down in the box by Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul.

