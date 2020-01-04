[Goals Highlight] Man City 4 – 1 Port Vale (Watch Here)

Phil Foden made one goal and scored another as holders Manchester City saw off a spirited Port Vale side to book their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

City, who won all four available domestic trophies last season, had to work hard to break down their League Two opponents, but eventually ran out comfortable winners.

Oleksandr Zinchenko put Pep Guardiola’s side ahead with a rasping shot from distance that Vale captain Leon Legge could only help into his own net.

