by CatheriOkeefe

[Goals Highlight] Espanyol 2 – 2 Barcelona (Watch Here)


News

Wu Lei rescued a late point for Espanyol in their derby with La Liga champions Barcelona.

The hosts – who are bottom of the table – took a surprise first-half lead through David Lopez’s header.

Barca looked in control thanks to Luis Suarez’s first-time finish and Arturo Vidal’s header – but they had Frenkie de Jong sent off for two bookings.

Watch the Highlight below:

DOWNLOAD VIDEO

Thanks for watching.

Click Here To Watch Other New Football Goals Highlights

The post [Goals Highlight] Espanyol 2 – 2 Barcelona (Watch Here) appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Please follow and like us:
error0

Sponsored

Sponsored

sponsored

Sponsored

udom emmanuel second 2nd term manifesto download

Blog Stats

  • 10,209,407 hits

Leave a Reply