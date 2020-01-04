Wu Lei rescued a late point for Espanyol in their derby with La Liga champions Barcelona.
The hosts – who are bottom of the table – took a surprise first-half lead through David Lopez’s header.
Barca looked in control thanks to Luis Suarez’s first-time finish and Arturo Vidal’s header – but they had Frenkie de Jong sent off for two bookings.
Watch the Highlight below:
Thanks for watching.
Click Here To Watch Other New Football Goals Highlights
The post [Goals Highlight] Espanyol 2 – 2 Barcelona (Watch Here) appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.
Please follow and like us: