[Goals Highlight] Espanyol 2 – 2 Barcelona (Watch Here)

Wu Lei rescued a late point for Espanyol in their derby with La Liga champions Barcelona.

The hosts – who are bottom of the table – took a surprise first-half lead through David Lopez’s header.

Barca looked in control thanks to Luis Suarez’s first-time finish and Arturo Vidal’s header – but they had Frenkie de Jong sent off for two bookings.

