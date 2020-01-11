[Goals Highlight] Crystal Palace 1 – 1 Arsenal (Watch Here)

Jordan Ayew’s deflected equaliser earned Crystal Palace a point at home against Arsenal, who had goalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sent off by the video assistant referee (VAR).

Captain Aubameyang had put his side ahead with a well-worked team goal as Mikel Arteta’s side dominated the first half.

But Ayew brought Palace level after the break, his goal-bound effort leaving Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno with little chance after bouncing off David Luiz.

