GMG Boss – “Matter”

With ‘Story of My Life’ still enjoying airplay across radio & TV stations nationwide, GMG Boss returns to burst our speakers with a brand new jam titled “Matter“.
This is definitely a hit on arrival and will be the next anthem on the streets. Centered around the current trend on who will settle various matters, GMG boss takes us on a roller coaster ride on the beat produced by Egar Boi & mixed by Supa!
“Matter” is a highly anticipated song, as GMG Boss has been teasing his fans with snippets since the trend took over on social media. The sing along song with a good vibe will surely take the trend to another level.
Listen to “Matter” by GMG Boss below and Enjoy!
