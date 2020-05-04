Ghanaian Singer, Stonebwoy has made a very interesting remark about Nigerian artistes.

The singer who recently released his 4th studio album “Anloga Junction” in a recent chat with Dotun of Cool FM explained that Nigerian artistes always go through Ghana to make it big in their own country. According to him, there is a blessing in Ghana that Nigerians always like to tap from and then run away.

The singer proudly stated that no singer in Ghana who is fully blown has never had to go through Nigeria to qualify to be a big artiste in Ghana. Using, Mr Eazi who has Ghanaian roots as a case study, Stonebwoy explained that the singer had to make it big in Ghana before coming down to Nigeria to continue his career.

View this post on Instagram Nigerian artistes always pass through Ghana to blow – Ghanaian artiste, Stoneboy A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on May 4, 2020 at 12:50am PDT

The post Ghanaian Singer, Stonebwoy Shades Nigerian Artistes, Says They Always Pass Through Ghana To “Blow” appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

