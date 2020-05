The Ghanaian nurse who went viral this week for tw3rking like a pro in her uniform is wanted by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives’ Association.

A few days ago a nurse in her Uniform went viral for displaying her whining skills on Instagram, just in case you have no idea about what we are talking about, let me brief you on it

