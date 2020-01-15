Ghanaian Instagram Sensation; Shatta Bandle Welcomes D’Banj To Ghana, Gifts Him 50k Dollars

D’Banj was warmly received by self-claimed billionaire, Shatta Bandle and other celebrities at the Kotoka International Airport, Ghana today.

Shatta Bandle took to his Instagram page to share a video of how he and music group, Zetem, welcomed the singer. Shatta Bandle shared the video with the caption “The moment the KoKo master @iambangalee meet His Meter. I gave him 50 thousand million US dollars alert.Credit: @zionfelixdotcom”

In the video, D’Banj was surprised to see him in person and kept on calling him a billionaire. The Koko master pleaded with the Instagram sensation to give him a tour around the country since he is regarded as one of the celebrities richer than Dangote.

