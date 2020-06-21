Ghanaian Govt Apologises After Demolition Of Nigerian Building In Accra

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ghana has apologized to the Nigerian government after the building housing high commission staff was demolished in the early hours of this morning.

Officials will be visiting the high commission tomorrow to access the damage done to the property.

The plot of land in question houses the high commissioners residence and four other buildings

It was Ceded to the Nigerian government in the sixties.

A portion of the land had remained undeveloped until eight years ago when building works began – that is what is dye subject of contention now by a business man who says he is the legitimate owner

Sometime in 2000, official corespondence was exchanged between Presidents olusegun Obasanjo and jerry Rawlings of Ghana where the issue of ownership was resolved and the sum of fifty million Ghanaian cedis paid.

Building works commenced on a portion of the land after all approvals were sought and obtained from regulatory authorities.

