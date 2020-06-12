Getting Credible Information Remains Military’s Principal Challenge In Fighting Insecurity – Enenche

The Chief of Defence Information, Nigerian Army, Major General John Enenche, has said that the principal challenge in the military’s fight against insecurity remains the ability to get credible information.

He said this during a special Democracy Day programme organized by Channels Television.

According to him, the inability to get credible information has been responsible for some of the recent attacks witnessed especially in some parts of the north in recent times.

“The principal challenge we have in prosecuting this war not only in the northeast but it also cuts across the northwest and north-central, is the issue of getting credible information from the population and that is the spillover effect that a lot of people saw a couple of days ago this week around Maiduguri and Katsina where about 81 were killed and then 40 others,” he said.

“If we had the cooperation from the general public particularly from those communities and localities, where those criminals and terrorists, we would have long before now completed the degradation of (those elements).

“When they started volunteering information, you could see that the rate of success increased rapidly,” Enenche added.

He further stated that while there has been some progress in the war again insecurity, the process of ensuring that pockets of incidents don’t continue to occur is still a long and continuous one that involves all hands to be on deck.

He also made reference to countries like Pakistan, noting that their war against insecurity took about 25 years. However, after people started volunteering information, within two years, they were able to conquer the war against insecurity.

Also speaking about the insecurity issues in the country, the Senior Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, maintained that while there is still a long way to go, a lot has already been achieved since the Buhari-administration came into power.

According to him, unlike years past, there are no longer persistent bombings across the country.

