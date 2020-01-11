GET WELL SOON!! Brendan Rodgers Gives Update On Ndidi’s Surgery (See Details)

Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers, has confirmed Wilfred Ndidi had a successful surgery and has started his recovery process.

The Super Eagles midfielder suffered a knee injury in training on Tuesday.

Ndidi subsequently missed his side’s League Cup tie against Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

The 23-year-old will be expected to be out of action for between three and four weeks.

“It went very well,” Rodgers told national media, ahead of Saturday’s Premier League game against Southampton.

“It was a good operation. He’s now back in and straight into his recovery. Something around that [three or four weeks]. Sometimes it can be sooner, sometimes it can’t be.”

The Nigeria international has made 24 appearances across all competitions this season before the injury setback.