George Floyd’s Brother Urges UN To Probe Police Killings Of Black Americans

George Floyd’s brother Philonise is seen on a TV screen during his speech at the opening of an urgent debate on “systemic racism” in the United States and beyond at the Human Rights Council on June 17, 2020 in Geneva. – African countries are pushing for the Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, to investigate racism and police civil liberties violations against people of African descent in the United States. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

The brother of George Floyd called on the United Nations on Wednesday to set up an independent commission to investigate the killings of African Americans by police.



“I am my brother’s keeper,” said Philonise Floyd, whose brother was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.



“That could have been me,” Floyd told an urgent debate on racism and police brutality called at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.



“I’m asking you to help me,” he said. “I hope that you will consider establishing an independent commission of inquiry to investigate police killings of black people in America and the violence against peaceful protesters.”



-AFP



