Gbajabiamila To Meet Malami, Stakeholders Over Electricity Tariff Hike

The Speaker of the House of Representatives , Femi Gbajabiamila , has said electricity distribution companies have yet to convince the public that estimated billing will be stopped if they increase consumption tariff .

Gbajabiamila also said the National Assembly should ensure that the proposed new electricity tariff was cost-reflective , while stating that the increment should not be allowed until estimated billing was criminalised .

He said he would meet with the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami ( SAN ) , and stakeholders in the power sector over the matter .

The Minority Leader , Mr Ndudi Elumelu , on Thursday condemned the plans by Discos to increase electricity tariff , asking the Nigerian Electricity

Regulatory Commission to stop all processes leading to the increment .

He said any increase in electricity tariff would worsen “ the already excruciating financial burden on homes , personal businesses, companies and the overall productive sectors” .

The NERC had approved the increment in its December 2019 Minor Review of Multi – Year Tariff Order 2015 and Minimum Remittance Order for the Year 2020 .

The commission said the order was issued to reflect the impact of the changes in the minor review variables in the determination of cost -reflective tariff and relevant tariff and market shortfalls for 2019 and 2020 .

It said the order also determined the minimum remittances payable by the Discos in meeting their market obligations based on the allowed tariffs .

The NERC last Saturday directed the 11 electricity distribution companies to increase their tariffs beginning from April .

Gbajabiamila on Friday tweeted on his verified personal Twitter handle , @ femigbaja , “ There is no guarantee that after any electricity tariff hike , the Discos will not continue with the nefarious practice of bill estimation or provide uninterrupted power supply .

“ I believe @ nassnigeria should ensure that any increase in electricity tariff , if at all , should be cost -reflective and not just a whimsical increase with no empirical basis .

“ Also , any such increase should only be made after the proposed amendment to the law criminalising estimated billing is signed into law . I intend to meet and discuss this sequence and other conditions with the Attorney General of the Federation and other relevant authorities . ”

The Speaker has sponsored a bill seeking to make it criminal for electricity service providers to deny consumers meters or estimate their bills . The proposed law , which was introduced in the 8 th National Assembly and revisited by the current 9 th House , is awaiting third reading.

Reacting to his tweets, many lamented the 2 ‘ crazy bills ’ being issued by the Discos as well as their refusal to provide meters for consumers.

One of them , General Eguando Tone Jeff , via @ teguando1 , tweeted , “ Sir , the Discos have refused to be efficient because the law , as it is currently , allows estimated bills which rip off consumers of their legitimate earnings . I get 14 k ( N14, 000 ) estimated bill monthly in the same area, in the same house structure, while my friend spends 3 k ( N3 , 000 ) for three months on prepaid .

“ While I am being ripped off my N36k for estimated bill without power , the Disco laughs all the way to the bank . My neighbour pays what he consumes because he has a prepaid meter. Why will the Discos want to give out meters when they make free money from estimated billing ?

Source:- Punchng

