Gbajabiamila Mourns Pastor Ighodalo’s Wife, Ibidun

File: Ibidunni Ighodalo. Photo: Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has commiserated with Pastor Ituah Ighodalo over the loss of his wife, Ibidunni.

Gbajabiamila, in a statement issued on Monday by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, Lanre Lasisi, expressed sadness over her demise.

While recalling the contributions of the deceased to the society, the Speaker described Ibidun as a personal friend who was down to earth.

He, therefore, prayed to God to grant her eternal rest.

“It is painful that she had to leave us at this time. I send my sincere condolences to her husband, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, who is a perfect gentleman.

“At this time of grief, one would only pray God to grant late Mrs Ighodalo a peaceful resting place and her family the fortitude to bear the loss,” Gbajabiamila said.

