Gbajabiamila Congratulates Olasunkanmi Ayinde-Marshal On Chieftaincy Title

Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila has congratulated Fuji musician, Olasunkanmi Ayinde-Marshal (K1 De Ultimate) on his installation as the first Mayegun of Yorubaland by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.

A statement by Gbajabiamila’s media aide, Lanre Lasisi, said K1’s appointment as the first Mayegun of Yorubaland speaks volume of his contributions to the Yoruba race. He noted how K1 has been mesmerising Nigerians with his Fuji genre of music over the years.

According to him, K1, who will be installed today, has carved a niche for himself and Nigerians, especially lovers of Fuji music, have come to cherish so much.

He said: “I have no doubt that the installation of Olasunkami Ayinde-Marshal as the first Mayegun of Yorubaland is an honour well deserved. This is because he has become a household name in Yorubaland and indeed Nigeria as a whole. He has also been a good ambassador of the Yoruba to the world.

“Here is one individual who has traversed the music industry in Nigeria for over three decades, and has not for once failed to use his music to promote good values. I can say without equivocation that kabiesi and the Oyomesis’ have made the right decision of choosing K1 De Ultimate as the first Mayegun of Yorubaland.

“I congratulate Ayinde-Marshal on this great feat.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...