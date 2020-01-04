Gas Plant Explodes In Kaduna, Kills Three Persons

Residents gather at the scene of a gas plant explosion in the Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna State on January 4, 2020.

At least three persons have been confirmed killed after a gas plant exploded in the Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna State.

Several people also sustained various degrees of injury following the incident which occurred on Saturday afternoon in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

Although the cause of the explosion has yet to be ascertained, the fire affected some buildings near the gas plant.

Security operatives and personnel of the fire service were already at the scene, making frantic efforts to put out the inferno.

More to follow…

