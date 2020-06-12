Categories
Music

Garey Godson – “Koko” ft. Show Dem Camp

Garey Godson – Koko Show Dem Camp

Garey Godsons latest single “Koko” is a song inspired by the artists mother. It praises the Black woman and celebrates her beauty. It talks about the powerful and independent nature of the African woman. On this record he teams up with Show Dem Camp in Berlin for the part. 2 of this heavy tune, Ghost and Tec add more flavor to the record through their smooth rhymes and Afrocentric bars which rain praises on the African woman.

The record was produced by Niickii an Afrobeats producer alongside Hkmk both producer friends are long time collaborators of the artist. The artist was recently featured on two editorial playlists on spotify you can find the links below to stream there:

Spotify Playlist
Alte Cruise https://spoti.fi/2BRan5L
No Wahala https://spoti.fi/3hhiucb

Listen to “Koko” by Garey Godsons featuring Show Dem Camp below

