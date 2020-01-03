Ganduje: The lingering face-off with Sanusi

Raymond MORDI, Deputy Political Editor

The battle between Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has been raging since the early days of the governor’s first tenure. But it assumed a new dimension in 2019 because of the campaign for the general elections.

Many Nigerians may be amused by the perceived overbearing attitude of Governor Ganduje towards the emir in recent times. The reason is not far-fetched.

The governor is very much aware of the role Sanusi played during the 2019 general elections when they were allies and does not want to be at the receiving end. So, the kind of high wire politics threatening the emir’s power today is similar to that which brought him to the throne.

But, in reality, Sanusi is a victim of circumstances; he found himself in between the political war between Ganduje and his predecessor, former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso. Sanusi was appointed Emir of Kano in 2014 by Kwankwaso.

At the time, Ganduje was Kwankwaso’s deputy. In 2017, what appeared like an engineered plot by the state government to remove the emir through a probe of the emirate council’s finances was only halted after a series of high-level interventions to save the traditional ruler.

Though he is ranked third within the hierarchy of northern traditional ruling class, after the Sultan of Sokoto and the Shehu of Borno, outspoken Sanusi has more political clout and positive media image than his more illustrious colleagues.

He attained fame and notoriety after his open accusations against the then Goodluck Jonathan administration on the management of the country’s oil revenues.

Sanusi, it is said, had always nursed the ambition to become the emir; in part, because his grandfather, Emir Muhammadu Sanusi I, had been deposed by Ahmadu Bello in 1963 in favour of Ado Bayero, the elder Sanusi’s younger brother.

The death of Ado Bayero, his grand-uncle, in 2014 coincided with the time he was removed as Central Bank governor under controversial circumstances.

This presented an opportunity for Kwankwaso, who had just defected then from the former ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the then opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) to settle a long-running conflict he had with the Ado Bayero ruling house.

Some of Kwankwaso’s supporters had earlier accused Bayero of favouring Kwankwaso’s rival, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau. Kano State politics since the return to civil rule in 1999 has been shaped by the Kwankwaso-Shekarau rivalry.

Bayero’s death in June 2014 perfectly suited both Kwankwaso and Sanusi’s designs for the emirate. Kwankwaso, as governor, had a major say in choosing the next emir and Sanusi offered a tool for sidelining Bayero’s direct descendants and gaining a long-sought influence over the emirate, as well as a means of undermining the then President Jonathan by elevating one of Jonathan’s key adversaries.

So, within a period of just four months in 2014, Sanusi went from being fired and rebuked by Jonathan over the missing oil revenues controversy to being enthroned as one of the most prominent traditional rulers in the northern part of the country.

The face-off between Ganduje and Sanusi deepened in the run-up to the 2019 governorship elections in Kano. The general perception at the time was that Ganduje’s re-election bid faced substantial obstacles with Sanusi’s utterances.

Ganduje’s team felt that Sanusi was backing Kwankwaso’s candidate, Abba Kabir Yusuf, of the PDP, who incidentally is also the former governor’s son-in-law. Ganduje nearly lost the election. He eventually won with 8,982 votes after the supplementary election.

Ganduje was believed to have blamed Sanusi for his political woes. Therefore, one of the re-elected governor’s first targets was the emir. But for the intervention of powerful stakeholders, the emir would have been removed before the election.

The alternative after he won his second term mandate was to whittle down the emir’s powers by creating four new emirates.

Sanusi’s supporters responded by taking the governor, along with the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly and the Kano State Attorney General, to court in an effort to block the division of Sanusi’s territory by a new law.

In mid-June, a Kano High Court dismissed the suit, but another court judgment soon followed, ruling that the new emirs could not be enthroned. Nevertheless, Ganduje went ahead to appoint the new emirs.

For many, Ganduje brought the idea of splitting the Kano emirates into five to actually whittle down the influence of Emir Sanusi, but the governor has consistently denied this, saying that the creation of Bichi, Gaya, Rano and Karaye emirates were the wish of the people and also to take development to the hinterlands.

In May last year, Ganduje created the four emirates and gave the emirs first-class status, just like Emir Sanusi.

The action was said to have rattled Emir Sanusi and his supporters who went to court to challenge it. In November 2019, a Kano High Court delivered judgment in favour of Emir Sanusi and faulted the process followed in the creation of the new emirates.

Many had believed that Ganduje and the Kano State Government would appeal the judgment, but instead, the state executive council re-activated the process of re-establishing the four emirates quashed by the court.

But, subsequently, the Kano State Executive Council approved the Emirate Council Bill 2019, which provides for the establishment of additional emirates.

To this end, the council endorsed the establishment of the four new emirates, namely Rano, Gaya, Bichi and Karaye and forwarded the same to the state assembly for necessary action. In turn, the Kano State House of Assembly approved the 2019 Emirate Council Bill.

After the successful passage of the Executive Bill sent to the Kano State House of Assembly for the creation of four more emirates, Governor Ganduje signed the Bill into law, an action that now paved the way for five emirates.

Following the signing the bill into law, Ganduje stated that the law provides that there will be individual emirate councils in all the now five emirates. Membership of the councils include the emir, heads the council of his own domain; an Imam from the emirate; a representative of the business community, and other identified groups of people from there.

The governor said there is going to be a central Council of Emirs that will consist of all the five emirs as well as representatives of other identified groups.

The new system is more of injecting some semblance of people participating in their socio-economic development through traditional institutions.

He said while the Chairman of the Central Council of Emirs will be appointed by the governor, who will chair the council for two years, it is again the prerogative of the governor to make sure that the chairmanship goes round all the five emirates.

Sanctions are also attached for any erring emir or any traditional ruler. If an emir refuses to attend the Council of Emirs meetings three times without any concrete and convincing reason, such an emir’s turban would be removed but with the consultation of other emirs by the governor.

Another action that attracts sanction from the provision of the new law is that, if an emir disrespects the norms and values of his people, where such an emir’s action goes against the culture and tradition of his people, he would face the music.

