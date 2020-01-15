Furious Fury rubbishes Joshua as world boxing champion

Our Reporter

TYSON Fury claims WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is not in the same class with himself and Deontay Wilder after losing to Andy Ruiz last year.

After a thrilling draw in their first fight in December 2018, Fury faces WBC champion Wilder for the second time in his career in Las Vegas on February 22.

Although Joshua regained his four heavyweight belts by beating Andy Ruiz Jr in their rematch in December, Fury thinks the 30 year-old needs to prove himself again by fighting quality boxers.

“Anthony Joshua is definitely not in that category of best heavyweight as he already got knocked out,” Fury said in opening press conference for Wilder-Fury II

“He’s out of it, way out of it.”

“He needs to prove himself again. And I don’t mean prove yourself by hitting and running from a little fat guy all over the ring, I mean prove yourself on high level again.

“The undisputed means shit. It doesn’t mean anything. Belts don’t mean nothing. It’s all about who’s the best of your day. It’s not about what belt you got holding your trousers up, it’s not about anything, it’s about who you fight and who you’ve beaten. And that’s it.

“It was a three horse race, he got eliminated, and it’s still a two horse race now. Two horses, and there’s only gonna be one standing after this fight.”

Fury also added that he would not be paying any fees to fight for Joshua belt because they don’t mean much to him as he had already won them when he beat Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

“I won’t pay any sanctioning fees for Joshua’s belts because they don’t mean anything to me. ‘Cause I’ve already got ‘em. I’ve already got all the belts.

The only belt I haven’t got is the WBC and I was robbed of that opportunity, which I should have that. So I’m gonna get that one more belt, and that’s me with belts — finished.”

Meanwhile Fury says he would knock out Wilder when they meet next month and it would happen in the second round: “It’s a completely different fight. I’m looking for a knockout, that’s it.

“I’m a puncher too, 20 knockouts out of 29 wins. Someone’s 0 got to go, and it ain’t gonna go by decision. It’s gonna go by KO.’Second round KO. Slippery, slippery, slippery — BOOM! Goodnight. The end. That’s all she wrote.”

