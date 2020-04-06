Funke Akindele crisis deepens as NCDC deny ambassadorship

By Olaitan Ganiu

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has disclaimed movie star, Funke ‘Jenifa’ Akindele as its brand ambassador.

The Nigerian Police on Sunday arrested the actress for organising a house party for husband, JJC Skillz amidst stay-at-home order by the Federal Government over COVID-19 pandemic.

Akindele, who emerged the Best Actress in comedy at the just-concluded AMVCA award, had featured in NCDC and Dettol Nigeria campaign against the spread of Coronavirus in the country, which made many Nigerians see the actress as the agency’s brand ambassador.

A twitter user, WalkingHumanJollofRice called on NCDC to immediately quarantine everybody that attended the house party.

According to him, dear @NCDCgov your Ambassador Funke Akindele, her husband JJC, Eniola Badmus, Naira Marley and the entire family threw a packed house party yesterday

”I love Funke and have nothing against her but everyone in that house should be forcefully quarantined, please treat as urgent,” he stated.

Reacting via its microblogging platform, Twitter, NCDC claimed it has not engaged brand ambassadors as part of their response to COVID-19.

“As an agency of the Federal Government of Nigeria, NCDC has not engaged brand ambassadors as part of our response to #COVID19. We continue to emphasise that all Nigerians maintain #socialdistancing to prevent the spread of #COVID19.”

Correspondingly, Dettol Nigeria, also opined that the actress act is unmerited.

“We have been made aware through social media that Funke Akindele recently, acting in her personal capacity, had a celebration which is against the caution to the public on social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The NCDC partnered with Dettol on a public service message to educate our communities about preventive measures against COVID-19. Funke is not a brand ambassador of the NCDC.

“As a responsible organization and brand, Dettol does not condone any breach of the guidelines on Covid-19. As an organization we are concerned at the turn of events.

“We will continue to support NCDC and the Nigerian govt to fight COVID-19.”

Meanwhile, the Police has declared JJC, Naira Marley and other personalities who attend the party wanted.

