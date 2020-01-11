Fresh Trouble For Naira Marley As Group Rises Against Him

Fresh trouble may be in the offing for the music rave of the moment, Naira Marley as Child Right Advocates in Lagos State had risen against him.

According to group, the manner at which the children are being corrupted by the artiste is worrisome. They maintained that the artist may need to face sanction if not tread with caution, especially as innocent children are being polluted with his different campaigns.

“Currently, there is a real madness going on among the Nigerian youths all over the country now. The followers of a musician called Naira Marely are spreading like wildfire. All concerned stakeholders especially parents, please, be careful and get conscious of this trend and movement. Many high school students and undergraduates are the chief followers of this guy. They call themselves Marlians,”they said.

They said “Marlians don’t have manners and don’t give a damn”. They smoke India hemp and other banned substances freely, without caution. “Monitor your children and wards. The manners and anthems are getting beyond our thoughts and are very ferocious. It’s high time we got hold of it before our future is taken away from us. As parents, we owe our children that duty of care and moral directional guides in the way of the Lord”, a Child advocate, Mrs Racheal lamented.

